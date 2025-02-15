iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by Scarborough Advisors LLC

Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 1.0% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE stock opened at $196.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $175.71 and a 12 month high of $206.63.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.