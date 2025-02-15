iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24,883.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,832,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821,539 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $952,788,000 after buying an additional 1,446,443 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21,916.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 737,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,016,000 after acquiring an additional 734,412 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,774,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $100,618,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $225.97 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $191.34 and a 12-month high of $244.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.07 and its 200-day moving average is $223.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

