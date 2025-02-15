Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 11.72%. Ingersoll Rand updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.380-3.500 EPS.

Shares of IR stock traded down $6.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,441,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,534. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $83.72 and a 1-year high of $106.03. The company has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 3.90%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.92.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

