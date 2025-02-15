Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $155.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.87. The company has a market capitalization of $279.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $135.37 and a 1 year high of $167.11.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.08%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.13.

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This trade represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

