Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Invests $259,000 in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,920.2% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 8,435,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,876,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315,752 shares during the period. Constellation Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $129,702,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 670.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,921,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,978 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $124,196,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,275,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,562 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $75.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.92. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $119.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

