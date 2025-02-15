Autumn Glory Partners LLC Sells 4,908 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC reduced its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,908 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Loews by 345.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 296,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,114,000 after buying an additional 229,965 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Loews by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 477,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,745,000 after buying an additional 229,956 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Loews by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 569,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,992,000 after buying an additional 105,810 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Loews by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 752,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,473,000 after buying an additional 87,259 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Loews by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,077,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $638,506,000 after buying an additional 82,581 shares during the period. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Loews alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Loews Stock Down 1.4 %

Loews stock opened at $82.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $72.91 and a 52-week high of $88.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.95. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 9.70%.

Loews Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Loews’s payout ratio is 3.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles M. Diker sold 1,146 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total value of $99,507.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,437.98. The trade was a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 3,691 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $320,710.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,370 shares of company stock worth $1,055,627. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Loews Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.