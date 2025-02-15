Manchester Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,756,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,488,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 939,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,875,000 after purchasing an additional 939,520 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26,575.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 293,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,432,000 after purchasing an additional 292,061 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,944,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,119,000 after purchasing an additional 183,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 426.0% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 199,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,611,000 after purchasing an additional 161,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $275.69 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $233.42 and a 1-year high of $285.60. The company has a market capitalization of $71.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $272.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.97.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.