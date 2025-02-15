Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 105.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $538.15 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $413.07 and a 12-month high of $539.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $522.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $497.35.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

