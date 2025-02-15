V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys 110 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 17.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its stake in IQVIA by 20.4% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 5,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter valued at about $379,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter valued at about $443,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IQV. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $279.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.67.

NYSE:IQV opened at $193.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.51. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.62 and a 1-year high of $261.73.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 28.81%. Analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $200.58 per share, for a total transaction of $255,739.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,739.50. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

