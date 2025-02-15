FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Bought by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,764,000 after purchasing an additional 19,085 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 14,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,929,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,970,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $456.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $391.84 and a 52-week high of $499.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $471.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $457.64. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.77.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The company had revenue of $568.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.12 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $373.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $521.00 to $518.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $503.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $453.23.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

