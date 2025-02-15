Autumn Glory Partners LLC Has $498,000 Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 32.4% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,697,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $461,679,000 after buying an additional 415,366 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 920,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $250,892,000 after buying an additional 25,773 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 128,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,092,000 after buying an additional 31,915 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 115.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 81,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,066,000 after buying an additional 43,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 12.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 80,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,003,000 after buying an additional 8,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.16, for a total transaction of $254,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,392 shares in the company, valued at $20,178,270.72. The trade was a 1.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $230.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.43. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $208.98 and a fifty-two week high of $300.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $249.84 and a 200-day moving average of $257.77.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $8.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $1.12. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 29.92 earnings per share for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 4.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RNR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on RenaissanceRe from $318.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays cut RenaissanceRe from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $284.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target (down from $304.00) on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.90.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

