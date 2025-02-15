CapWealth Advisors LLC Acquires 420,903 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 413.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 522,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420,903 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $11,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 401.3% during the 4th quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hilltop National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 346.3% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Sony Group by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SONY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Sony Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $108.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Sony Group Trading Up 4.2 %

SONY opened at $24.16 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25. The company has a market cap of $146.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.12.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 8.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

