iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Sold by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,202 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $5,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the third quarter valued at $448,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $656,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 66,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 37,264 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF Price Performance

MCHI stock opened at $53.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $37.97 and a 12 month high of $59.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.64.

iShares MSCI China ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.8911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

