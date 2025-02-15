V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires 787 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,801 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 101.2% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Halliburton by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $26.16 on Friday. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $41.56. The company has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.20.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.03%.

In other Halliburton news, CFO Eric Carre sold 141,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,689,712.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,149.13. This trade represents a 52.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Halliburton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.42.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

See Also

