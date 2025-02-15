Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Trims Position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. reduced its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWBI. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 100.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,985 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the third quarter worth about $295,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 823.8% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 494.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 37.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SWBI shares. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Smith & Wesson Brands Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $10.76 on Friday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $473.44 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.60.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smith & Wesson Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech.

