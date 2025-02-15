Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $5.75 Million Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 186,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,180 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $5,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 696.1% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 687.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Shares of DFSV stock opened at $31.37 on Friday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $27.75 and a 12 month high of $34.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.40 and a 200-day moving average of $31.08.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

