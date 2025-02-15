Aveo Capital Partners LLC Acquires 478 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 93,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,672,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,337,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $272.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $213.81 and a 52 week high of $277.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $265.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

