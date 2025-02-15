iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for 2.6% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $24,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,494,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,739,000 after buying an additional 13,236 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,417,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,310,000 after purchasing an additional 95,510 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 684,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,543,000 after purchasing an additional 24,946 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 484,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8,529.0% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 375,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,375,000 after purchasing an additional 371,267 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OEF opened at $299.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $293.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.43. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $233.95 and a 12-month high of $299.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

