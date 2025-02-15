Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Increases Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 482.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,701 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,767,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $689,472,000 after acquiring an additional 572,251 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,021,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,886,000 after acquiring an additional 501,833 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,594,000. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,285,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,010,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,406,760,000 after buying an additional 404,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $295.19 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $241.29 and a 1-year high of $328.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $80.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.03.

In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 93,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $28,876,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,320,940. The trade was a 62.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $199,023.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,461 shares in the company, valued at $18,512,553.59. This trade represents a 1.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,416 shares of company stock valued at $33,538,875. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

