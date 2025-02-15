Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Short Interest Update

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the January 15th total of 2,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 656,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Health Catalyst Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of HCAT traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.42. The company had a trading volume of 645,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,222. The company has a market capitalization of $329.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.34. Health Catalyst has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $10.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HCAT. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp raised Health Catalyst from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Health Catalyst from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Health Catalyst from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

Insider Activity at Health Catalyst

In other Health Catalyst news, insider Kevin Lee Freeman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $67,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 236,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,333. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Alger sold 19,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $163,063.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,712 shares in the company, valued at $721,443.84. The trade was a 18.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,169 shares of company stock valued at $629,068. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $897,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,858,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,568,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 516,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 211,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,554,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,793,000 after acquiring an additional 360,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

