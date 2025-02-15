Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.980-1.020 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $14.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.11. Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $20.65. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 70.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.93.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

