Myriad Asset Management US LP Acquires Shares of 1,643 United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Myriad Asset Management US LP bought a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,643 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in URI. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 80.0% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 45 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Price Performance

URI opened at $741.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $740.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $769.54. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.48 and a twelve month high of $896.98.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 34.21%. Equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $1.79 dividend. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on URI. Baird R W upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $940.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $814.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on URI

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.