Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Acquired by P E Global LLC

P E Global LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,354,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,678 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises about 15.0% of P E Global LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. P E Global LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $66,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BNDX. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 387,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,000,000 after acquiring an additional 20,601 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4,486.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,011,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,870,000 after acquiring an additional 989,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $49.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.76. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1029 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

