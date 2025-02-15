Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21, Zacks reports. Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. Leggett & Platt updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.000-1.200 EPS.

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

NYSE LEG traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,408,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,888. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average of $11.78. Leggett & Platt has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $21.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LEG shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Leggett & Platt from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.

