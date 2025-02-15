Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 127.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 309.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $428.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $265.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $10,085,779.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,456.66. This represents a 66.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total value of $782,736.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,307.78. This trade represents a 24.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $366.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.70. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.01 and a 12 month high of $480.94.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.