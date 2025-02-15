Aveo Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $118.50 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $88.19 and a 1 year high of $119.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

