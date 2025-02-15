Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.670-2.720 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.5 billion-$3.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.6 billion.
Bruker Stock Down 2.2 %
NASDAQ BRKR opened at $50.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.59. Bruker has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $94.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.16.
Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 9.41%. Research analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.14 per share, for a total transaction of $5,014,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 38,439,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,359,688.82. This trade represents a 0.26 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.
