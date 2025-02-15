Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.670-2.720 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.5 billion-$3.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.6 billion.

Bruker Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $50.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.59. Bruker has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $94.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 9.41%. Research analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Bruker from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Bruker from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Bruker from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bruker

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.14 per share, for a total transaction of $5,014,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 38,439,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,359,688.82. This trade represents a 0.26 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bruker

(Get Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.