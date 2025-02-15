Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Position Lessened by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,067,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,481 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $219,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 17.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,442,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,696,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,664 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $764,543,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Fiserv by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,685,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,737,000 after purchasing an additional 48,413 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,317,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 9.2% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,112,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,801,000 after buying an additional 93,508 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Fiserv from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $208.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $214.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI opened at $230.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.24. The stock has a market cap of $131.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $145.44 and a one year high of $233.26.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.