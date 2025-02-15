iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Boosted by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,139,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282,865 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $195,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,500,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,821,000 after buying an additional 8,628,060 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8,217.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,997,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,735,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925,879 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,350,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,776,791 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5,654.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,730,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Constellation Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,518,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IJH stock opened at $63.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $55.78 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.97.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

