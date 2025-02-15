American Express (NYSE:AXP) is Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,684 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. American Express makes up approximately 2.0% of Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its position in American Express by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 161,031 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $43,672,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in American Express by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 39,080 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $10,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $387,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of American Express from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of American Express from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of American Express from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Express from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.38.

American Express Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:AXP opened at $311.37 on Friday. American Express has a 12 month low of $209.10 and a 12 month high of $326.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $219.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.04. American Express had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 32.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, insider Ravikumar Radhakrishnan sold 9,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.17, for a total transaction of $3,027,327.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,308,795. The trade was a 41.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 15,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.94, for a total transaction of $4,765,295.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,492,492.04. This represents a 38.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,664 shares of company stock valued at $9,613,503. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

