Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 4,996 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,996 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,265,000 after buying an additional 5,471,634 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,056,000 after buying an additional 257,784 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,176,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,641,000 after buying an additional 194,506 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $72,989,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 897,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,569,000 after buying an additional 178,659 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $427.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $147.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $321.29 and a 12 month high of $428.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $418.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $395.50.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

