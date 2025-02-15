Covenant Asset Management LLC Buys 125 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 356.1% during the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 19,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 15,189 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 110,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,720,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Family CFO Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 99,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 59,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,637,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $203.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $173.17 and a 12-month high of $205.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.31.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

