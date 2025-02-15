Center for Financial Planning Inc. Has $149,000 Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 280.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,473 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Avion Wealth grew its position in Uber Technologies by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 104.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $2,025,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,821,368.10. The trade was a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER opened at $79.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $167.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $87.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.01 and a 200-day moving average of $70.48.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.70.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

