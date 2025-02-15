Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Latko Wealth Management Ltd.’s 10th Largest Position

Latko Wealth Management Ltd. cut its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 2.8% of Latko Wealth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Latko Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 219.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 271,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 831.2% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 22,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471,634 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $427.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $418.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $395.50. The stock has a market cap of $147.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $321.29 and a 1 year high of $428.69.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

