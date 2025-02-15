Latko Wealth Management Ltd. Raises Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Latko Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.2% of Latko Wealth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Latko Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $63.90 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $55.78 and a 1-year high of $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.97.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

