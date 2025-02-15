Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471,634 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,986,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,378,000 after purchasing an additional 46,171 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,176,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,641,000 after purchasing an additional 194,506 shares during the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,685,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,869,000 after purchasing an additional 21,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,847,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,238,000 after purchasing an additional 14,020 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $427.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $418.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $395.50. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $321.29 and a twelve month high of $428.69.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

