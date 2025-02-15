JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.28), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $116.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.16 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. JFrog updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.670-0.690 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.150-0.170 EPS.

JFrog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG traded up $2.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,887,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.09 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.71. JFrog has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $48.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FROG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on JFrog from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on JFrog from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on JFrog from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on JFrog from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on JFrog from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JFrog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 24,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $922,724.36. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,526,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,301,904.43. The trade was a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yossi Sela sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $796,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,314,409.94. The trade was a 6.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 411,685 shares of company stock valued at $13,720,965. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

