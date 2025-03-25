FineMark National Bank & Trust Purchases 5,600 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $19,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $438,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Grantvest Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,485,000. Haverford Trust Co grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 22,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,408,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 284.3% during the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $490.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $309.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $413.07 and a 12 month high of $540.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $511.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $504.66.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

