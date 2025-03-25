AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Stock Price Up 4.8% – Should You Buy?

Shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) shot up 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.86 and last traded at $19.03. 110,542 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 399,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.15.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AXGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on AxoGen in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of AxoGen from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AxoGen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $844.31 million, a P/E ratio of -59.50 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.70.

In related news, insider Erick Wayne Devinney sold 15,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $264,442.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 217,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,810,835. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Mcbride Wendell sold 5,000 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,937.98. This represents a 4.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AxoGen by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,170,000 after buying an additional 31,612 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 743.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 178,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 157,730 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in AxoGen by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,036 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 39,182 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in AxoGen by 11.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,571,000 after buying an additional 95,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AxoGen in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

