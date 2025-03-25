Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for UiPath (PATH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for UiPath (NYSE: PATH):

3/14/2025 – UiPath had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $16.00 to $11.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/13/2025 – UiPath had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $18.00.

3/13/2025 – UiPath had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $14.00 to $10.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/13/2025 – UiPath had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $13.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/13/2025 – UiPath had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $15.00 to $12.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/13/2025 – UiPath had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $14.00 to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/13/2025 – UiPath had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $16.00 to $12.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

3/13/2025 – UiPath had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

3/13/2025 – UiPath had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $11.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/13/2025 – UiPath had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $12.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/13/2025 – UiPath had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $12.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/13/2025 – UiPath had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $19.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

UiPath Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:PATH traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $11.37. 2,778,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,572,015. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average of $13.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -71.03 and a beta of 1.00. UiPath Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath

In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 25,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $326,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 269,421 shares in the company, valued at $3,515,944.05. The trade was a 8.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $616,784.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 856,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,186,386.28. The trade was a 5.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UiPath

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PATH. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of UiPath by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 654.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

