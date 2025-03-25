Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Trading 4% Higher – Here’s Why

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) shares rose 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.76 and last traded at $3.90. Approximately 202 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

Studio City International Trading Up 4.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $821.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of -0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average is $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $152.86 million for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.84%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Studio City International stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited ( NYSE:MSC Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates an entertainment resort in Macau. It operates Studio City Casino, comprising gaming tables, including tables for VIP rolling chip operations and gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming attractions, including figure-8 ferris wheel, night club and karaoke venue, live performance arena, and an outdoor and indoor water park, as well as hotel rooms and various food and beverage establishments, and retail space.

