Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 144,275 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 169,079 shares.The stock last traded at $100.63 and had previously closed at $100.42.
Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.19.
Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.3904 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF
RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.
