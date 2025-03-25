Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 144,275 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 169,079 shares.The stock last traded at $100.63 and had previously closed at $100.42.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.19.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.3904 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RWL. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 98,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the period. TFR Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $8,522,000. Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,603,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Michels Family Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

