LMS Capital (LON:LMS) Stock Price Up 14.5% – Time to Buy?

Shares of LMS Capital (LON:LMS – Get Free Report) were up 14.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 18.91 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 17.80 ($0.22). Approximately 788,960 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 985% from the average daily volume of 72,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.55 ($0.20).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 16.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 17.35. The company has a market capitalization of £14.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.44.

About LMS Capital

LMS Capital plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of funds investments in mid ventures, late ventures, emerging growth, middle market, later stage, growth and development capital, buyout and recapitalization. The firm prefers to invest in media, consumer services, energy equipment services, financials, healthcare, industrials, professionals services, information technology, software and services, and utilities.

