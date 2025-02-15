Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC Invests $515,000 in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hickory Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $559,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 833 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. PUREfi Wealth LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $504,000. Finally, PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 3,300 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $511.57 per share, for a total transaction of $511,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,065. The trade was a 28.57 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH opened at $523.48 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $436.38 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $523.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $563.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $481.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.07. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $100.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $601.00 to $609.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stephens lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $629.32.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

