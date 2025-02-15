iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Stock Price Up 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.73 and last traded at $46.73. Approximately 5,538 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 9,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.46.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.61.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2486 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

About iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF ( NASDAQ:HYXF Free Report ) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 2.65% of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

The iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds screened for positive ESG ratings. HYXF was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

