iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Stock Price Up 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.73 and last traded at $46.73. Approximately 5,538 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 9,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.46.
iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.61.
iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2486 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.
Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
About iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds screened for positive ESG ratings. HYXF was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.