MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.39, Zacks reports. MVB Financial had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.29%.
MVB Financial Trading Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ MVBF opened at $20.14 on Friday. MVB Financial has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $260.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.36.
MVB Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.89%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MVB Financial Company Profile
MVB Financial Corp. operates as bank holding company for MVB Bank, Inc that provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.
