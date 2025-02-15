Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $279.33.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RL shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Ralph Lauren to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.
NYSE:RL opened at $282.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.61. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $155.96 and a 52-week high of $289.33. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49.
Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.36. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 30.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.
Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.
