Timothy J. Sangiovanni Sells 3,000 Shares of Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Stock

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) SVP Timothy J. Sangiovanni sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $23,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,341 shares in the company, valued at $128,440.26. This represents a 15.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Zevra Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZVRA opened at $8.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.00. Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $9.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Get Zevra Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zevra Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZVRA. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 594.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 15.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $92,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZVRA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Zevra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Zevra Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Get Our Latest Report on Zevra Therapeutics

About Zevra Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zevra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.