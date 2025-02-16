Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 1,824 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Bogart Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 74.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter worth about $175,931,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter worth about $64,771,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 59.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,459,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,949,000 after buying an additional 920,819 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2,928.6% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 647,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,103,000 after buying an additional 626,467 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,212,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

BATS INDA opened at $49.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.81. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

