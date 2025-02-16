240 Shares in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Acquired by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,871,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,866,000 after purchasing an additional 38,203 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,860,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,369 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 772,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,052,000 after purchasing an additional 83,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 753,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $108.35 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $120.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $517.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OLLI. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.07.

Insider Activity at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 4,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total value of $413,320.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,940,982. This represents a 7.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James J. Comitale sold 5,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.95, for a total transaction of $606,783.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,803. The trade was a 62.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,771 shares of company stock worth $9,650,832. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

